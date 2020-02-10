Company News for Feb 10, 2020
- Shares of CAE Inc. CAE jumped 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.28 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27
- Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB dropped 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.47 per share failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48
- Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.23 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20
- Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS rose 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.87 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83
