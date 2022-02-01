Company News for Feb 1, 2022
- Otis Worldwide Corp.’s OTIS shares surged 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.
- Trane Technologies plc’s TT shares rose 0.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.
- Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX tumbled 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $4,350 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,467 million.
- Shares of Citrix Systems Inc. CTXS tanked 3.4% after the company agreed to be taken private by Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners for $16.5 billion including debt.
