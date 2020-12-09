Company News for Dec 9, 2020
- Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX surged 39.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17.
- H&R Block, Inc.’s HRB shares declined 7.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss of $1.09 per, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.93.
- Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. CMD jumped 21.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.
- Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares increased 6.5% after Switzerland increased its confirmation orders for its COVID-19 vaccine from 4.5 million.
