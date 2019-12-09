Company News for Dec 9, 2019

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 11.1% after the company reported third quarter earnings of $2.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 1.7% after the company reported that its Chinese-built Model 3 cars would receive state subsidies

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER dropped 2.8% after the company said it has received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in the U.S. last year

Shares of Yext, Inc. YEXT plunged 14.1% after the company reported third quarter loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.