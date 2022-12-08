Company News for Dec 8, 2022

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s UAL shares fell 4.1% due to an ongoing dispute with its employee unions, as reports emerged that various unions had formed a coalition.

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG slid 4.2% as travel stocks suffered.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares rose 3.2%, with the healthcare sector emerging as a winner.

Shares of Carvana Co. CVNA plunged 42.9% amid bankruptcy rumors.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.