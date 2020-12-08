Company News for Dec 8, 2020
- Shares of Apple, Inc AAPL gained 1.2% on reports of the iPhone marker planning to launch a new range of Mac Processors aimed at outperforming Intel Corporation’s INTC fastest chips.
- Pfizer, Inc’s PFE shares rallied 2.3% after the company applied for emergency authorization of its coronavirus vaccine in India, which has the second highest numbers of infections in the world.
- Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. CKH surged 14.7% after the company said that it has reached an agreement to be taken over in an all-cash deal of nearly $1 billion, including debt by American Industrial Partners, a New York-based private-equity firm
- Tyson Foods, Inc.’s TSN shares declined 2% after the company was sued by rival restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, accusing it of conspiring to artificially raise chicken prices.
