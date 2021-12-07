Stocks

Company News for Dec 7, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Science Applications International Corporation SAIC gained 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share.
  • Lucid Group, Inc.’s LCID shares declined 5.1% after the electric-vehicle maker said that subpoenaed by related to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.  
  • Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. GCP surged 17.1% after the company agreed to be acquired by French construction giant Saint Gobain for $32 billion or $32 per share in cash.
  • Jack in the Box Inc.’s JACK shares declined 4.1% after the company said that it will pay Del Taco Restaurants Inc. TACO $12.51 per share in a deal valued at around $575 million.
     

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO): Free Stock Analysis Report

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

JPMorgan Says Buy the Dip as Investors Face Volatility

Dec 02, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular