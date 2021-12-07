Company News for Dec 7, 2021
- Shares of Science Applications International Corporation SAIC gained 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share.
- Lucid Group, Inc.’s LCID shares declined 5.1% after the electric-vehicle maker said that subpoenaed by related to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.
- Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. GCP surged 17.1% after the company agreed to be acquired by French construction giant Saint Gobain for $32 billion or $32 per share in cash.
- Jack in the Box Inc.’s JACK shares declined 4.1% after the company said that it will pay Del Taco Restaurants Inc. TACO $12.51 per share in a deal valued at around $575 million.
