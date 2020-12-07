Company News for Dec 7, 2020
- Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL declined 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $750.1 million, short of Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750.4 million.
- Yext Inc.’s YEXT shares plummeted 18.8% after the company gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the ongoing quarter.
- Shares of DocuSign, Inc. DOCU jumped 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.
- Cloudera, Inc.’s CLDR shares surged 7.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, beating to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share.
