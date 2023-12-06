News & Insights

Company News for Dec 6, 2023

December 06, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

  • The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) shares jumped 3.3% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of 2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share.
     
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares gained 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.
     
  • AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) shares rose 0.3% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 32.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.01 per share.
     
  • Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares surged by 4% following the announcement of the five-year deal with AT&T Inc. (T).
     

