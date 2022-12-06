Company News for Dec 6, 2022

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares fell 6.4% on reports emerging that it was planning to cut the December output of its Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% compared to last month.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN slid 3.3% as growth stocks plunged on fears of a recession.

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. CRM plunged 7.4% after it announced the departure of Slack’s CEO.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation DVN fell 2.8% on the broader energy slump.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.