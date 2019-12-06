Markets

Company News for Dec 6, 2019

  • The Kroger Co.’s KR shares tumbled 3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, a penny shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • Dollar General Corp. DG gained 1% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.
  • Shares of Tiffany & Co. TIF decreased 0.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.65, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD tanked 3.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.

