Company News for Dec 6, 2019

The Kroger Co.’s KR shares tumbled 3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, a penny shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Dollar General Corp. DG gained 1% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. TIF decreased 0.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.65, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD tanked 3.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.

