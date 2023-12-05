Company News for Dec 5, 2023

Science Applications International Corporation ( SAIC ) surged 13.4% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 2.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share.



Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) shares rose 2.2% after the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 500.



Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) shares fell 1.5% following the sale of stocks by co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the technology company.



Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) tumbled 14.2% after the company decided to buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA).



