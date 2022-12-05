Company News for Dec 5, 2022

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s CBRL shares plunged 12.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.99 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share.

Smartsheet Inc.’s SMAR shares soared 16.6% after reporting a third-quarter 2022 loss of $0.01 per share, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of $0.14 per share.

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. ZS plummeted 10.7% after the cybersecurity giant said longer sales cycles and other headwinds contributed to its conservative guidance.

Ford Motor Company’s F shares fell 1.6% on lower vehicle sales in November.

