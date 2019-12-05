Company News for Dec 5, 2019
- HealthEquity Inc. HQY shares surge 3.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22.
- salesforce.com inc. CRM tumbled 3.2% after the company reduced its fiscal 2020 sales guidance to down 1% to up 1% from up 1% to up 3% provided earlier.
- Shares of Campbell Soup Co. CPB increased 1.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.
- Royal Bank of Canada RY dropped 1.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.
