News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Dec 4, 2023

December 04, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) shares surged 10.8% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 5.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 per share.
  • American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) gained 15.4% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of 2.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.
  • Samsara Inc. (IOT) shares jumped 25.6% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.
  • Shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH) climbed 26.7% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $325.9 million, outpacing the consensus estimate by $315.5 million.
     

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA
AMWD
PATH
IOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.