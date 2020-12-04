Company News for Dec 4, 2020
- Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD rallied 13.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.00 per share.
- The Boeing Co. BA shares jumped 6% as Ryanair Holdings PLC RYAAY ordered an additional 75 of the 737 Max Jets.
- Shares of PVH Corp. PVH advanced 5.8% after the company delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA shares popped 5.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.