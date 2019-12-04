Company News for Dec 4, 2019
- UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s UNH shares fell 1% after the company declared that its full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share will be in the range of $16.25-$16.55. Its mid-point of $16.40 lagged the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.44.
- PepsiCo Inc. PEP dropped 0.3% after the company decided to acquire BFY Brands Inc. for an undisclosed sum.
- Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF plunged 10.7% following its decision to acquire AK Steel Holding Corp. AKS for a consideration of $1.1 billion in an all-stock deal.
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc. BOLD jumped 106% following news that Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc. will acquire the company for a consideration of $3 billion in cash.
Click to get this free report
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Free Stock Analysis Report
AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.