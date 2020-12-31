Company News for Dec 31, 2020
- Shares of McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC rose 0.1% after the company said that it has acquired natural flavors manufacturer FONA International Inc. for $710 million in cash.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS shares gained 2.8% after the company and Mount Sinai Health System announced the initiation of a Department of Defense funded clinical program to look at a potential preventive treatment for COVID-19.
- Shares of Fox Corp. FOXA advanced 0.2% after Nielsen figures showed that the company’s Fox News Channel topped the news and basic cable ratings for the fifth straight year.
- Apple Inc. AAPL shares dipped 0.9% after a judge dismissed the company’s copyright infringement claims against security firm Corellium.
