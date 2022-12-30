Company News for Dec 30, 2022

ImmunoGen, Inc.’s IMGN shares jumped 5.5% after it announced CFO Susan Altschuller would not return from her time off.

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX skyrocketed 22.9% on news that the FDA had approved its drug, Briumvi, for treating multiple sclerosis.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares surged 8.1% after Elon Musk reportedly reassured staff that they should not be bothered by the stock market craziness.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT advanced 2.8% on a broader tech rally.

