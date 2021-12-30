Company News for Dec 30, 2021

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL tumbled 13% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.07 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s CALM shares declined 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.02 per shares, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate $0.28 per share.

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP jumped 10.4% after the company announced that it has filed a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation with the FDA for the use of the Zyesami drug in patients who are at immediate risk of death from coronavirus.

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL shares gained 0.1% on reports that the company is paying up to $180,000 to stop several of its employees from moving to other big tech rivals.



