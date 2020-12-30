Company News for Dec 30, 2020
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA rose 0.1% after 737 Max plane resumed operations in the United States for the first time since March 2019 following the lifting of the safety ban last month.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO shares fell 0.6% following news that the company is abandoning its smart cities project named “Cisco Kinetic for Cities.”
- Shares of Nutanix Inc. NTNX dipped 1.6% after VMware, Inc. VMW filed a lawsuit for breach of contract against its former COO who left the company and joined Nutanix as CEO.
- Intel Corp. INTC shares rallied 4.9% after news emerged that activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point LLC is pushing Intel to explore strategic alternatives.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
VMware, Inc. (VMW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.