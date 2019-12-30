Company News For Dec 30, 2019

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. MIK jumped 32.9% after the company announced that Ashley Buchanan will join as the chief executive, effective Jan 6

Shares of Xencor, Inc. XNCR dropped 8.4% after John Stafford a company director sold 212,939 shares at an average price of $39.52 per share

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT jumped 66.4% after the company announced an agreement with China Unicom to offer next-generation handset financing services to its broad base of subscribers

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL rose 12.4% after the company announced start of commercial operation at 2.8MW fuel cell project in Tulare, California

