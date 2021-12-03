Stocks

Company News for Dec 3, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • The Kroger Co.’s KR shares surged 11% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 78 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
  • Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD rose 5%after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.
  • Express, Inc.’s EXPR shares jumped 14.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 17 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.
  • Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW surged 15.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 4 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Express, Inc. (EXPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular