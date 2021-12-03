Company News for Dec 3, 2021
- The Kroger Co.’s KR shares surged 11% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 78 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
- Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD rose 5%after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.
- Express, Inc.’s EXPR shares jumped 14.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 17 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.
- Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW surged 15.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 4 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
