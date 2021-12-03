Company News for Dec 3, 2021

The Kroger Co.’s KR shares surged 11% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 78 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD rose 5%after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.

Express, Inc.’s EXPR shares jumped 14.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 17 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.

Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW surged 15.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 4 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.