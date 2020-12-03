Company News for Dec 3, 2020
- Shares of NetApp, Inc. NTAP rallied 9.4% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share.
- Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS shares slid 19% following news that the U.S. Postal Service has delayed its awarding of the contract for truck replacement.
- Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD advanced 1.2% after the company said that Amazon Web Services expanded its AMD-based offerings, also including dedicated game server hosting solution.
- Patterson Co., Inc. PDCO shares popped 15.3% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.