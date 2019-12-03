Company News for Dec 3, 2019

Intel Corp.’s INTC shares dropped 0.7% after the company declared that it has completed the disinvestment of majority of its smartphone modem division to Apple Inc. AAPL.

Hostess Brands Inc. TWNK climbed 2.3% after the company decided to acquire Voortman Cookies for $320 million in cash.

Shares of Apache Corp. APA plunged 12.3% after the company failed to inform when its newoffshore well, Maka Central #1, will be profitable.

Afya Ltd. AFYA shares surged 6.8% after posting third quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.