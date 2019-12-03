Company News for Dec 3, 2019
- Intel Corp.’s INTC shares dropped 0.7% after the company declared that it has completed the disinvestment of majority of its smartphone modem division to Apple Inc. AAPL.
- Hostess Brands Inc. TWNK climbed 2.3% after the company decided to acquire Voortman Cookies for $320 million in cash.
- Shares of Apache Corp. APA plunged 12.3% after the company failed to inform when its newoffshore well, Maka Central #1, will be profitable.
- Afya Ltd. AFYA shares surged 6.8% after posting third quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.
Click to get this free report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
HOSTESS BRANDS (TWNK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apache Corporation (APA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Afya Limited (AFYA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.