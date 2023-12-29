Company News for Dec 29, 2023

Shares of JD.com, Inc. JD rose 2.7%, with mega-cap Chinese stocks staging their biggest jump in five months.

Chevron Corporation’s CVX shares declined 1.4% on energy becoming the biggest losing segment of the day.

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED gained 1% on the utility sector becoming the winner of the session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD shares advanced 1.8% on reports that the company would release a new graphics card in January 2024.

