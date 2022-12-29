Company News for Dec 29, 2022

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC declined 4.7% after the movie theatre chain’s CEO Adam Aron asked the company to freeze his salary and requested other top executives to follow suit.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s LUV shares fell 5.2% after the airline company continued with its flight cancellations and struggled to return to normal due to the only deadly winter storm.

Shares of Chevron Corporation CVX declined 1.5% as oil prices continued to fall.

Salesforce, Inc.’s CRM shares lost 1.7% on the broader tech slump.

