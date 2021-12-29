Company News for Dec 29, 2021

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA declined 2.9% after the company said that its Phase 3 trial of mavrilimumab that is used for treatment of acute respirated syndrome caused due to COVID-19 failed to meet the primary efficacy point.

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL shares fell 0.6% after the iPhone maker announced that it was closing its 12 New York City stores to indoor traffic owing to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS tumbled 5.3% after Chinese e-commerce company cut down its current quarter revenue guidance citing its “latest view on the market and operational conditions.”

Carnival Corporation & plc’s CCL shares fell 0.2% after investors considered that the CDC gave an indication that many of its cruise ships had reached “yellow” status on Dec 27, which means the reported cases of fresh coronavirus infections have reached the threshold for a CDC investigation.



