Company News for Dec 28, 2022

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV tumbled 6% after the airline company was forced to cancel 2,800 flights owing to the deadly winter storm.

NIO Inc.’s NIO shares plummeted 8.3% after the electric carmaker cut its fourth-quarter delivery forecast citing the fresh supply-chain crisis owing to the COVID-related restrictions in China.

Shares of Baidu, Inc. BIDU gained 4.4% after China government announced that it has started easing COVID-related restrictions.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM gained 1.4% on the broader energy rally.

