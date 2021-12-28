Company News for Dec 28, 2021

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. GDDY jumped 8.4% on reports that hedge fund Starboard Value LP has acquired a 6.5% stake in the company.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s BBIO shares plummeted 72% after the company said that its Phase 3 trial of an important drug failed to meet results.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL declined 0.7% after hundreds of its flights had to be cancelled over the weekend due to staffing issue owing to surge in fresh COVID-19 cases.

Microbot Medical Inc.'s MBOT shares surged 65.1% after the medical device maker said that it has entered into an agreement with Stryker Corporation SYK to develop the first-of-its-kind robotic procedural kits that would be used in certain neurovascular procedures.

