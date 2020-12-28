Company News for Dec 28, 2020
- Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD rose 0.1% following news that the company has agreed to sell 49.9% stake in its U.S. metal container plants for nearly $3 billion to a consortium led by Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. INO shares gained 1.9% after the company released positive Phase 1 data of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate.
- Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL advanced 0.3% following news that Google is partnering with Saudi Aramco for providing cloud services in Saudi Arabia.
- Intel Corp. INTC shares gained 1.1% after Cloudera Inc. CLDR said that it repurchased all of Intel’s stake in the company for $314 million.
