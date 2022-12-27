Company News for Dec 27, 2022

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META increased 0.8% after the company settled a privacy class action lawsuit, wherein it agreed to pay $725 million.

Nutanix, Inc.’s NTNX shares plummeted 8% on reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE has ended talks of an acquisition of the cloud computing company.

Shares of 3M Company MMM declined 1.2% after a judge disallowed the company from shifting its liability to a subsidiary in a case that involves combat earplugs.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation's OXY shares gained 3.5% on the broader energy rally.

