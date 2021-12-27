Company News for Dec 27, 2021

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc OCDX jumped 6.9% after the diagnostics healthcare products maker Quidel Corporation QDEL said that it will buy the company in $6 billion cash and stock deal.

JD.com, Inc.’s JD shares declined 6.9% after Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY announced that it will reduce its shares in the Chinese e-commerce company.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 1% after its CEO Elon Musk said that he was also done with selling his shares in the company after having said earlier this week that he had completed planned sales.

Nikola Corporation’s NKLA shares surged 18% after the company announced that it has completed delivery of its first electric vehicle and more vehicles were on its way.

