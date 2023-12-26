Company News for Dec 26, 2023

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. ( KRTX ) shares surged 47.7% following the announcement that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) intends to acquire the biotech company for an estimated $14 billion.

Shares of NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ) fell 11.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $13.39 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $13.4 billion.

Tencent Holdings Limited ( TCEHY ) shares declined 9.8% due to new Chinese regulations targeting excessive online gameplay and spending.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( RKLB ) advanced 22.8% following the announcement that the company secured a U.S. government contract valued at up to $515 million.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.