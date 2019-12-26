Company News For Dec 26, 2019

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT surged 13.2% after the consulting company announced a special cash dividend stock of $0.50 per share.

Shares of Anixter International Inc. AXE gained 2.8% after WESCO International confirmed a proposal to acquire it for $90 per share.

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK rose 19.5% after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin.

Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation CVM declined 6.3% after the company priced its 606,000 shares for common stock offering at $9.07 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.