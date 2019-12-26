Company News For Dec 26, 2019
- Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT surged 13.2% after the consulting company announced a special cash dividend stock of $0.50 per share.
- Shares of Anixter International Inc. AXE gained 2.8% after WESCO International confirmed a proposal to acquire it for $90 per share.
- Shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK rose 19.5% after the company announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin.
- Shares of CEL-SCI Corporation CVM declined 6.3% after the company priced its 606,000 shares for common stock offering at $9.07 per share.
Click to get this free report
Anixter International Inc. (AXE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cel-Sci Corporation (CVM): Free Stock Analysis Report
NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK): Free Stock Analysis Report
SILVERSUN TECH (SSNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.