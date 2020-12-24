Company News for Dec 24, 2020
- Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN surged 14.6% after the company reported that its experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder met the main goal of a late-stage study in adults.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR shares rose 2.3% after the company announced that it has signed a new two-year contract with the U.K.’s National Health Service.
- Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX jumped more than 100% after the company reported that it has signed an agreement for a $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s SRNE shares surged 18.6% after the company submitted Emergency Use Authorization Application to FDA for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen.
