Company News For Dec 24, 2019

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB dropped 10.7% after it announced that Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley has left the company

Shares of Apache Corporation APA jumped 17.3% after the company announced an agreement to acquire a 50% working interest of French company Total SA in Block 58 of the offshore Guyana-Suriname basin

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI soared 193.5% after the company announced that it has received FDA approval for CAPLYTA, the treatment of schizophrenia in adults

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT rose 7.5% after the company announced it has entered into a partnership with Roche, which will provide Sarepta an exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 outside the United States

