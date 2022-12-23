Company News for Dec 23, 2022

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. MU tumbled 3.4% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.04, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.02.

Shares of CarMax Inc. KMX tanked 3.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares plummeted 8.9% following its decision to offer a discount of $7,500 for the company’s Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s AMC shares plunged 7.4% following its decision of a reverse stock-split and initiation of a $100 million capital raising program to meet the company’s debt obligations.

