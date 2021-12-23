Company News for Dec 23, 2021

AAR Corp.’s AIR shares surged 2.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.53, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

BlackBerry Ltd.’s BB shares gained 1.7% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.00, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.

Shares of Paychex Inc. PAYX climbed 5.5% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA jumped 7.5% after CEO Elon Musk said he sold “enough stock” to reach his goal of offloading 10% of his shares in the company.

