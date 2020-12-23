Company News for Dec 23, 2020
- Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON jumped 11.7% after the company announced that it is acquiring exercise equipment manufacturer, Precor, for $420 million.
- Ocugen, Inc.’s OCGN shares jumped more than 100% after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop COVAXIN whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.
- Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH surged 39.6% after the company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash.
- FireEye, Inc.’s FEYE shares rose 10.4% after Blackstone Delta Lower Holdings disclosed an 8.4% active stake in the company.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.