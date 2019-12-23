Company News For Dec 23, 2019
- United States Steel Corp.’s X shares plunged 10.8% after the company reported that its fourth-quarter 2019 financial results will be below expectation and plans to slash dividends.
- BlackBerry Ltd. BB jumped 12.4% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01.
- Shares of The Boeing Co. BA tumbled 1.7% after its new Starliner capsule ran into trouble.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL climbed 7.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $4.8 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.6 billion.
