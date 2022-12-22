Company News for Dec 22, 2022

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. BB plunged 9.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $169 million, declining 8.2% year over year.

Shares of Carnival Corp. & plc CCL climbed 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.85, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.89.

The Toro Co.’s TTC shares rose 0.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s SIX shares soared 11.8% following news that activist shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management has increased its stake to 3% in the company.

