Company News for Dec 22, 2021

Rite Aid Corporation’s RAD shares jumped 21.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG rose 9.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.

Micron Technology, Inc.’s MU shares surged 10.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.16 per share, much above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10.

Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE jumped 6.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.

