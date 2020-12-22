Company News for Dec 22, 2020
- Shares of Leslie's, Inc. LESL rose 2.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.
- RealPage, Inc.’s RP shares jumped 28.8% after the company announced it would be acquired for $88.75 per share in cash.
- Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD surged 25.5% after Lockheed Martin announced plans to acquire the company in a $5 billion deal.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s CLVS rose 7% after the company reported that phase 3 trial for its cancer treatment met primary endpoint.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.