Company News for Dec 21, 2022

Shares of HEICO Corp. HEI surged 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $609.64 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.16%.

Shares of General Mills Inc. GIS tumbled 4.6% after the company’s high-margin pet business took a hit in second-quarter fiscal 2023.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FDS shares slid 5.4% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $504.82 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.19%.

Wells Fargo & Co.’s WFC shares tanked 2% after U.S. regulators fined the company $3.7 billion on gross violation of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts transactions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.