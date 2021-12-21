Stocks

Company News for Dec 21, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s ITCI shares rose 15.8% after the company announced that its patented Caplyta was approved by the FDA for bipolar depression.
  • Shares of Verso Corporation VRSjumped 34.9% after the company announced that it would be acquired by BillerundKorsnas for $27 per share.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s CANF shares surged 69.3% after the company announced a liver cancer patient was cleared of all cancer lesions.
  • Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM jumped 16.9% after the company announced the SEMARNAT granted a 12-year extension of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine.



Click to get this free report

Verso Corporation (VRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

CanFite Biopharma Ltd (CANF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

IntraCellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular