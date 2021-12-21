Company News for Dec 21, 2021
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s ITCI shares rose 15.8% after the company announced that its patented Caplyta was approved by the FDA for bipolar depression.
- Shares of Verso Corporation VRSjumped 34.9% after the company announced that it would be acquired by BillerundKorsnas for $27 per share.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s CANF shares surged 69.3% after the company announced a liver cancer patient was cleared of all cancer lesions.
- Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM jumped 16.9% after the company announced the SEMARNAT granted a 12-year extension of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine.
