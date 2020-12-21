Company News for Dec 21, 2020
- Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO jumped 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s APOG shares rose 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 90 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
- Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO surged 62.9% after the company announced a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for osteogenesis imperfecta with Ultragenyx.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s ESTE shares jumped 17.7% after the company acquired Independence Resources Management for roughly $185.9 million.
