Company News for Dec 20, 2023

Shares of The Boeing Company BA rose 1.2% after Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKY announced that it had ordered 40 737-8 Max jets from the aircraft maker.

Kenvue Inc.’s KVUE shares gained 2.2% following a court ruling in favor of the company in a lawsuit over Tylenol, its prize drug.

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC jumped 2.1% on semiconductor stocks continuing to do well.

Shell plc’s SHEL shares advanced 1.2% on energy becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.

