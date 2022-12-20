Company News for Dec 20, 2022

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. DIS tumbled 4.8% after collections from its film “Avatar: The Way of the Water” fell short of box office expectations.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX tanked 3.6% after the company decided to buy hypersonic engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD for $4.7 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META shares slid 4.1% after the EC decided to fine up to 10% of its annual global turnover if proved guilty on infringement of the EU's antitrust laws.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s UEC shares rose 1% after posting first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.01, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.02.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.