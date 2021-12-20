Company News for Dec 20, 2021

Stocks

  • Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s WGO shares rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.51 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29.
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX jumped nearly 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23.
  • Cerner Corporation’s CERN shares surged 12.9% after a Wall Street Journal report highlighted that Oracle in talks to buy the company.
  • Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. EPAY jumped 14.7% after Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valuing Bottomline at $2.6 billion.
     

Most Popular