Company News for Dec 20, 2021

Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s WGO shares rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.51 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29.

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX jumped nearly 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23.

Cerner Corporation’s CERN shares surged 12.9% after a Wall Street Journal report highlighted that Oracle in talks to buy the company.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. EPAY jumped 14.7% after Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valuing Bottomline at $2.6 billion.



